Shanghai becomes new COVID-19 Epicenter with record cases for 6th consecutive day

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Shanghai, the global financial hub and China’s biggest city, has become the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in the country as it set a record of six-straight days of logging around 20,000 cases, as the city ramped up mass testing to tackle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 322 in Shanghai, on Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission reported on Thursday. Wednesday also saw 21,784 new asymptomatic cases, including 19,660 in Shanghai, it said. Shanghai with a population of about 26 million, which remained under lockdown for several days, has already...



