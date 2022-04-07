The Dark Lord of Meta? Mark Zuckerberg Claims Employees ‘Lovingly’ Call Him ‘The Eye of Sauron’

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It seems like terrible public relations for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to publicly refer to himself as the Dark Lord of Mordor while running one of the internet’s largest censorship operations. Zuckerberg joined The Tim Ferriss Show on March 24 to discuss his management style. After praising Zuckerberg as having “a lot of founder-driven control,” Ferris asked Zuckerberg about his “15-year roadmap for metaverse.” Ferriss asked Zuckerberg how he manages his personal psychology and his employees as they work toward near-term and intermediate-term steps to develop the metaverse. Then came the cringe moment for Zuckerberg: “I do think managing energy...



