The Devil is Always Found in The Details: Labeling Americans While Exposing Themselves

April 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Since when is following the Bible and the U.S. Constitution a far-right position? It is the Law of the land!” Isn’t it interesting to take note of the reprobate revisionists who have been doing their best in twisting the definitions and meanings of common-sense words (Romans 1:22)? They attempt to reverse definitions from the truth …



Read More...