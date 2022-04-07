Trump is sitting on a fortune. Republicans want it for the midterms

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on more than $110 million in campaign cash at a time when his party is trying to win control of Congress — and it's starting to irk some in the GOP. They are watching him rake in money from persistent email solicitations to the party's small-donor base and at VIP receptions connected to a full schedule of campaign-style rallies. And they see a man stockpiling a war chest for another presidential run instead of using his prowess to boost the party.



