"Typhoid Nancy”: Tucker Carlson ROASTS Triple-Jabbed Nancy Pelosi for Claiming ‘Vaccines Work as Intended’ After Testing Positive for Covid – (VIDEO)

Over the past few days, the DC Swamp has been “pummeled” by a wave of Covid that has seen several other prominent officials also contract the virus, according to Politico. The uptick in cases follows several large gatherings that were held in Washington over the past week. Pelosi, in particular, tested positive just one day after the DC Swamp gathered to sign the postal reform bill – an event attended by both the current President, Joe Biden, and his puppetmaster, Barack Obama. Despite being full-vaxxed and boosted, a spokesperson for Pelosi issued a statement crediting the vaccine with protecting her...



