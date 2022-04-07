UK is set to offer Ukraine more firepower after Salisbury arms summit with plans to provide anti-ship missiles and armoured vehicles that can withstand rockets

April 7, 2022

Britain is to supply heavier weapons and armoured combat vehicles to support Ukraine. UK aid is being ramped up as the war enters what Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called ‘a new and difficult phase’. She predicted ‘a more concentrated Russian offensive’ in the days and weeks ahead as she met Nato foreign ministers in Brussels. The offensive is expected to involve tens of thousands of Russian troops taking on Ukraine forces in the east of the country. To ensure the protection of Ukrainian troops, Britain will provide armoured vehicles which can withstand explosive devices, rockets and rifle fire. According to...



