US Jet-Fuel Inventories Sink To 17 Year Low As Soaring Costs May Spark Ticket Inflation

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

US jet-fuel inventories have fallen to a seventeen-year low. More troubling is that jet-fuel inventories for the US East Coast (PADD 1) have fallen to a 25-year low. Tight fuel supplies ahead of a traditionally busy travel season may suggest ticket prices could jump. U.S. inventories of jet-fuel are at the lowest level for this time of the year in 17 years. For the East coast (PADD 1), they are the lowest seasonal level since 1997. Airline programs suggest a big rise in flights coming in the next 5 months. Jet is going to be very tight #OOTT — Javier...



Read More...