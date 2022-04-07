WH Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' To US From Semiconductor Shortage (Chips)

April 7, 2022

The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters "the best estimates are the lack of available semiconductors probably took a full percentage point off of GDP in 2021." The briefing included Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to "discuss the urgent need to invest in made-in-America semiconductors as well as research and...



