'Where Does Disney Get So Much Money To Push Its Leftist Agenda?' Asks Man In Star Wars Shirt Eating $12 Mickey Mouse-Shaped Pretzel

April 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to sources, local conservative/libertarian-ish man Kyle McManus on Monday pondered how Disney has so much money, power, and cultural influence to push its leftist agenda. The man wondered these things as he stood on a bridge inside Disney's California Adventure eating a $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. "I just don't get how Disney keeps funding all these LGBTQ agenda-driven movies and shows," said the man wearing a Star Wars T-shirt purchased for $36 at the World of Disney store. "We need to start fighting back to retake the culture, but it's just so tough when Disney has so much funding."...



Read More...