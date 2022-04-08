A Friday Bonus Reason Roundtable! Live from Reason Weekend in Nashville.

In the latest special Friday Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie discuss President Joe Biden's student loan moratorium extension and Big Labor.

14:47: The Biden administration's student loan moratorium extension

34:52: Biden and Big Labor

40:58: Editors answer questions from a live audience at Reason Weekend.

This week's links:

"Mad Genius" by Matt Welch

"40 Years of Free Minds and Free Markets" by Brian Doherty

"Once Again, Joe Biden Extends the Moratorium on Federal Student Loan Repayment" by Corey Walker

"Biden's Coronavirus Relief Package Has Almost Nothing to Do With the Coronavirus" by Peter Suderman

"Canceling Putin, Canceling Russians" by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"The Big Labor President" by Matt Welch

