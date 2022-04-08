Brickbat: After the Love Has Gone

A jury has found former San Angelo, Texas, police chief Tim Vasquez guilty of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three counts of honest services mail fraud. Vasquez convinced city officials to keep a contract for its radio communication systems with San Antonio-based Dailey-Wells Communications. But he kept secret from other officials that Dailey-Wells had been hiring his Earth, Wind, and Fire cover band Funky Munky for company events since 2007. Once the new contract was awarded in 2015, Dailey-Wells hired Funky Munky to play 10 shows for about $84,000. The band's other performances in that era earned them some $2,100 a show.

