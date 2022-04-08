Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 8-April-2022

8 April 2022Friday of the 5th week of Lent St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Kyiv, Ukraine Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Violet.First readingJeremiah 20:10-13 ©He has delivered the soul of the needy from the hands of evil menJeremiah said:I hear so many disparaging me,‘“Terror from every side!”Denounce him! Let us denounce him!’All those who used to be my friendswatched for my downfall,‘Perhaps he will be seduced into error.Then we will master himand take our revenge!’But the Lord is at my side, a mighty hero;my opponents will stumble, mastered,confounded by their failure;everlasting, unforgettable disgrace will be theirs.But you, O Lord of Hosts,...



