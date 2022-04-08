Childhood friends Tomer and Eitam were murdered at a bar in Tel Aviv: "There were the nails of the group, now everything is destroyed" (Arab-Islamist "Palestinian" terror attack)

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One got engaged a month ago, the other started a new job: Tomer Morad and Eitam Magini, 27-year-old childhood friends from Kfar Saba, decided to go out for a bar at the "Ilka" bar on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. The terrorist trembled and Hazam killed them by firing squad. "When they did not answer - we realized that the worst had happened," said a friend of the two who will be buried side by side on Sunday.



Read More...