Climate activists shut London's Tower Bridge

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

London (AFP) – UK climate activist group Extinction Rebellion shut down London's iconic Tower Bridge on Friday after two of its protesters abseiled over its sides. The activists were hanging from the bridge by suspension cords after unfurling a banner reading "End fossil fuels now" and letting off red flares. Tower Bridge was chosen as "the gateway to the City of London -- the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK", Extinction Rebellion said in a statement, adding it ushered in a week of protests. The Metropolitan Police were on site but said they had made no arrests.



Read More...