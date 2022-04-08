Doctors Now Prescribing Krispy Kremes To Kids For ‘Fat-Affirming Care’

April 8, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—With pediatric associations now in agreement that "gender-affirming care,"—in which children are drugged to block puberty and then dismembered through surgery—is 100% scientific and beneficial to kids, they are now introducing "fat-affirming care" for children. In this new field of medicine, kids will be given boxes of Krispy Kremes to eat every day until their body better matches their self-image.

The post Doctors Now Prescribing Krispy Kremes To Kids For 'Fat-Affirming Care' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...