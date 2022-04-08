Dramatic moment NYC shoplifting gang who stole $70,000 of designer clothes and bags from SoHo store RAM NYPD car – before cops bash windows and arrest them

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A suspected shoplifting gang who are said to have stolen $70,000 of designer gear were filmed ramming a NYPD cop car to try and escape - only for officers to stop them. The three suspects, identified as Janavia Marable, 29, Brianna Grier, 27, and Jahil Pamplin, 29, were filmed being busted after targeting Kirna Zabete - a high-end boutique that specializes in selling designer fashion - in Manhattan's ritzy SoHo neighborhood on Sunday.



