Florida teens wearing armored vests kill pal while taking turns shooting each other: cops

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An ensuing probe revealed that Broad and another boy, Joshua Vining, 17, were taking turns “shooting each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor,” the Belleview Police Department said in a statement. A third teen, Colton Whitler, was present at the time of the tragedy and allegedly gave officers a false account of what took place, authorities said. “Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck,” the statement stated. Vining and Whitler were arrested in connection with Broad’s death Thursday and will be charged as adults, cops said.



