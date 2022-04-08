Florida woman arrested after allegedly using cat to batter her girlfriend

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman was arrested this week after allegedly using a cat to batter her girlfriend. According to a report obtained by WFLA-TV, Susan Freudenthal and her girlfriend got into an argument. Freudenthal allegedly took the couple’s cat, put it near the girlfriend’s face and "swore on the animal’s life that she was not cheating." The cat reportedly scratched Freudenthal’s girlfriend, and the victim suffered lacerations to her face. Police reportedly responded to the couple’s home and took Freudenthal into custody. According to the affidavit obtained by WFLA, Freudenthal told police she was the "true victim."...



Read More...