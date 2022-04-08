How a Chicago Mom Turned Dumpster Diving into a Full-time Job

April 8, 2022

In a Chicago dumpster one year ago, Angel Williams said she found a piece of pop culture history: the very first issue of Rolling Stone magazine, published in Nov. 1967 with a cover image of John Lennon from the film “How I Won the War.” “I had no idea who this guy was and so I posted it and I had so many people saying, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s John Lennon!’” Williams said. “So when I looked it up, it was worth a nice amount of money, so I kept it.” If authentic, the magazine could fetch more than $600,...



