Justice! Jan. 6th ‘Insurgent’ Cleared Of All Charges!

April 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the first of what should be repeated over and over, one of the January 6th “insurrectionists” has had all the charges against him dropped. Will justice finally prevail? Also today: Pelosi has Covid. And…the US government admits that it lies to the American people and the world to push its war aims with Russia. […]



Read More...