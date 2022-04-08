Kentucky Governor Signs Law Making Churches ‘Essential’ During States of Emergency

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) – The Governor of Kentucky has signed legislation stating that churches are essential during declared states of emergency. Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law on April 5. The new law means that churches will stay open during any emergency situation, such as one resembling the lockdowns that were enacted due to the declared pandemic. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Shane Baker, was surprised that the bill was signed into law so swiftly considering that it was seen as a response to what were seen as heavy handed measures enacted by the governor during the lockdowns. Nevertheless,...



