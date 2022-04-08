MSNBC viewers melt down over Chuck Todd comment about Biden agenda imploding

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Liberal viewers of the progressive cable news network MSNBC raged on social media after host Chuck Todd said that President Joe Biden's successful nomination to the Supreme Court was to be his last victory. Chuck Todd made the comment during the celebration of Democrats over the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court despite the passionate objections by some Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Todd characterized the Supreme Court victory as possibly the last one for the White House, apparently referring to the impending loss of congressional seats for Democrats in the midterm elections amidst collapsing support...



