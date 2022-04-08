New Windows 11 Security Feature Will Require a PC Reset (Is this a Great Reset? Maybe…)

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Smart App Control is a major enhancement to the Windows 11 security model that prevents users from running malicious applications on Windows devices that default blocks untrusted or unsigned applications,” Microsoft vice president David Weston explains. “It goes beyond previous built-in browser protections and is woven directly into the core of the OS at the process level. Using code signing along with AI, ... our new Smart App Control only allows processes to run that are predicted to be safe based on either code certificates or an AI model for application trust within the Microsoft cloud. ...Model inference occurs 24...



Read More...