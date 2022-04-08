'Paranoid' WarnerMedia staff fear 'bloodbath' of layoffs ahead of Discovery merger after NINE top execs were fired this week

'Paranoid' WarnerMedia staff are preparing for another round of layoffs ahead of the completion of its merger with media conglomerate Discovery, sources have revealed, after a firing spree this week saw nine top execs nixed from the company. The nine departures saw the exit of CEO Jason Kilar, Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff, and HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell. Other staffers set to leave the company Friday include WarnerMedia CRO Tony Goncalves, CTO Richard Tom, CFO Jennifer Biry, Executive Vice President Jim Cummings, CIO Christy Haubegger and WarnerMedia general counsel Jim Meza. All were top members of Kilar's management...



