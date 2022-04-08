Psaki Insists "the President Knows Nothing" [semi-satire]

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As more of the content from Hunter Biden's lost laptop becomes public knowledge the contention that President Biden was intimately involved in his son's dubious business dealings seems hard to refute. The references to "the big guy's cut" of the profits and the numerous photos of Joe's beaming smile while standing next to Hunter and his business partners would seem to demolish the notion that his claim that "I've never talked to my son about his business dealings, not once" cannot be true. Then there's the millions of dollars in income reported in his latest filing with the IRS. How...



Read More...