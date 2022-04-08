Risk for atrial fibrillation recurrence increases with body weight (Losing weight reduced it “significantly”)
Rates of atrial fibrillation (AF) recurrence following ablation increase incrementally according to body mass index, both in short- and long-term follow-up, according to a study. Jacob Toennesen, M.B.B.S. used Danish registries to identify 9,229 individuals who underwent first-time AF ablation from 2010 through 2018. Relative rates of AF recurrence were examined by body weight. The researchers found that the median age at first-time AF ablation was lower in the morbidly obese group (60 years) than in the normal-weight group (64 years). The number of patients with a CHA₂DS₂VASc score ≥2 was higher in the morbidly obese group (65 percent) than...
