Risk for atrial fibrillation recurrence increases with body weight (Losing weight reduced it “significantly”)

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rates of atrial fibrillation (AF) recurrence following ablation increase incrementally according to body mass index, both in short- and long-term follow-up, according to a study. Jacob Toennesen, M.B.B.S. used Danish registries to identify 9,229 individuals who underwent first-time AF ablation from 2010 through 2018. Relative rates of AF recurrence were examined by body weight. The researchers found that the median age at first-time AF ablation was lower in the morbidly obese group (60 years) than in the normal-weight group (64 years). The number of patients with a CHA₂DS₂VASc score ≥2 was higher in the morbidly obese group (65 percent) than...



