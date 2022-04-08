Russian soldiers gang rape Ukrainian women, including little girls: witnesses of rape survivors

April 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dead civilians are seen near a highway 20 km outside of Kyiv. Under the blanket are 4-5 dead naked women whom Russians tried to burn right there on the side of the road. Photo by @mpalinchak #russiawarcrimes.jpeg Editor’s Note- Russian soldiers gang rape Ukrainian women threatening them with guns and knives in front of their children. One Russian rapist cut his victim’s cheek, another killed a woman’s husband, and another one killed the victim’s mother. Among the most monstrous cases is the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl by 11 Russian soldiers. Officials and human rights organizations report rape...



