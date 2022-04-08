This Walmart job starts at $95,000 a year

This Walmart job starts at $95,000 a year Walmart (WMT), one of the few retail chains that runs its own trucking fleet, said it's raising the average starting salary for first-year drivers from around $88,000 to a range of $95,000 to $110,000. Walmart needs drivers to deliver goods to stores and e-commerce warehouses, as well as meet growing demand for customers' online orders. Walmart added more than 4,500 drivers last year, a record hiring spree for the company, which employs around 12,000 truck drivers. Walmart is also trying to hire new drivers internally. It started a three-month development program for...



