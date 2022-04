To Honor Nation’s Women In The Workforce, 100 Grand To Be Renamed 77 Grand

April 8, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LUXEMBOURG—To honor women, The Ferrero Group has repackaged the popular candy bar 100 Grand® as 77 Grand® to account for women making only 77 cents on the dollar. The limited-edition candy bar will also cost twice as much and be 23% smaller.

