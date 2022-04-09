9 more lawsuits filed against Agape Boarding School in Cedar County, Mo.

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several more former students of a boy’s Christian boarding school in Cedar County are filing lawsuits. The group claims a wide range of abuse, from starvation to physical and emotional abuse. ”For nearly three decades, students at Agape Boarding School have experienced emotional, mental, physical and sexual abuse,” the group’s attorney, Ryan Frazier, said in a statement to KY3 on Friday. “Today, we filed petitions in Cedar County for nine of those victims, to pursue justice for the trauma they endured and to have their voices heard.” Robert Bucklin went to the school from age...



