A Marxist Homecoming

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Anti-capitalism — one prominent expression of a more general anti-liberalism — is where the radical Right and the radical Left meet. One of the political difficulties of conservatism — and here I mean American conservatism, not the imported kind — is that by its nature it does not offer much in the way of novelty, excitement, or even enthusiasm. It is a philosophy of least-bad options, necessary inconsistency, and moderate expectations. American conservatism is rooted in the values of the American Revolution and the American founding, which are largely liberal values in the classical sense, a source of some confusion...



