About 30 people killed, 100 wounded in missile strike on Kramatorsk rail station

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At least 30 people were killed and around 100 other civilians were wounded after a Tochka-U missile hit the railway station in Kiev-controlled Kramatorsk on Friday. The Ukrainian side claimed that Russian troops were complicit in the missile strike. However, Tochka-U tactical missile systems are not operational either in Russia or in the Donbass republics.... Fragments of a Tochka-U tactical missile were found at the scene....Tochka-U tactical missile systems are actively used by the Ukrainian armed forces but are not operational in Russia or the Donbass republics. The Russian Defense Ministry highlighted that the photos from the Russia-Belarus Union Resolve...



