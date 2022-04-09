Are You A Groomer? 9 Things To Look For (BABYLON BEE)

April 9, 2022

Oh no! Everyone's calling everyone else "groomer" and now we're all confused! Are you a groomer? Is your neighbor a groomer? Let the experts at The Babylon Bee help you sort it out. Here are all the warning signs you may be a groomer: 1. Do you talk about sex with 5-year-olds behind their parents' back? 2. Do you begin sentences with, "Don't tell your parents, but..." 3. Do you encourage kids to cut off their sex organs? 4. Are you a Disney Executive? 5. Did you quit your teaching job after they passed the Parental Rights Act in Florida?...



