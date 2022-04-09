Australian political leader condemns the stitch-up (false imprisonment) of Cardinal George Pell.

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Craig Kelly is the parliamentary leader of the conservative libertarian United Australia Party. (UAP) He was one of very few people in Australia to speak up against the injustice done against Cardinal George Pell. There is a chance of restoring law and order here. UAP's policy of a Bill Of Rights is unlikely to lead a constitutional Bill Of Rights as in America. Constitutional amendment in Australia is very rare. But if UAP acheive the balance of power in the Australian senate at the election in May, they may have the clout to pass legislative protection of human rights.



Read More...