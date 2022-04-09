Buses Are Being Dispatched to Send Illegal Immigrants from Texas to Nation's Capital (Ha Ha, I love it. Excellent Governor Abbott!!!)

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is delivering on his promise from earlier this week to transport illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., with the state dispatching buses to the southern border to begin relocating the migrants. Over the course of the last day, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has dispatched an undisclosed number of buses to Texas communities that officials have reported as being overwhelmed by the surge of migrants transported there by the Biden administration. "In the last 24 hours, TDEM has dispatched buses to areas where communities have expressed concerns about the federal government dropping off migrants and...



