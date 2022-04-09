Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 10-April-2022

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

April 10th 2022 6th Sunday of Lent Rimsko-Katolicheskiy Khram Svyatogo Georgiya Pobedonostsa; Roman Catholic church, Omsk, Russia Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Red This gospel is read at the procession with palms before Mass:GospelLuke 19:28-40 ©Blessings on him who comes in the name of the Lord.Jesus went on ahead, going up to Jerusalem.When he drew near to Bethphage and Bethany,at the mount that is called Olivet,he sent two disciples,saying, ‘Go into the village opposite,where on entering you will find a colt tied,on which no one has ever yet sat;untie it and bring it here.If any one asks you,“Why are you untying...



Read More...