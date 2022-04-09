Chilling 'final solution' manifesto for genocide in Ukraine published in Russia

April 9, 2022

A chilling manifesto for ethnic cleansing, repression and genocide in Ukraine has been published by a major Russian state media outlet. One commenter called it a blueprint for "the final solution of the Ukrainian issue”, wiping the country from the map. Authored by controversial pro-Kremlin commentator Timofey Sergeytsev, it was published by major Russian state outlet RIA Novosti, a frequent Kremlin sounding board, suggesting this extremist treatise has the approval of senior figures in Vladimir Putin ’s circle. “War criminals and active Nazis should be exemplarily and exponentially punished,” he demanded. “There must be a total lustration. “Any organisations that...



