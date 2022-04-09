Considering the media’s behavior, It’s no wonder so many politicians are corrupt

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The media bury truthful stories to protect corrupt politicians while intentionally spreading lies to destroy politicians they oppose. When an inconvenient, truthful, story about massive Biden family corruption came out before the 2020 election, the media and other Democrats went into panic mode to bury the story. The social media billionaires were complicit in burying the story. Fifty former swamp creatures, including congenital liars Brennan and Clapper, along with Leon Panetta, were solicited, and put out a letter, without evidence, that claimed the laptop looked like Russian misinformation. The compliant media used this fictional letter as justification to bury story....



