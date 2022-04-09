Could Macron’s arrogance cost him the election?

Panic has set in. As the first round of the French presidential election approaches, Emmanuel Macron’s re-election has suddenly been thrown into doubt. A series of recent polls has put the hard-right Marine Le Pen within spitting distance of the Élysée Palace. This has rattled the Macron campaign, spooked the markets and will no doubt have set alarm bells ringing in Brussels, too. The Le Pen surge feels like it has come from nowhere. A month ago, she was trailing Macron by around 10 percentage points. Now she looks the most likely candidate to face Macron in the second round...



