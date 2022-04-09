Donald Trump Endorses Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Race on Saturday after his initial pick, Sean Parnell, dropped out amid a contentious custody battle with his estranged wife last fall. Trump said his endorsement of Oz is “all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country.” "The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if...



Read More...