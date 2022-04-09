Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says there will be a 'COLD WAR' between his state and Georgia if Stacey Abrams wins

April 9, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would go through a 'Cold War' if Democrat Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's 2022 governor's race. Speaking at a news conference on Friday, DeSantis, a Republican, likened Abrams' liberal policies to that of communist Cuba, saying Florida would be caught between far-left leaders. 'If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a Cold War between Florida and Georgia at that point,' DeSantis said Despite DeSantis' reference to Castro - whether he was referring to Cold War leader Fidel or his brother Raul who took over...



