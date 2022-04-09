Germany: Bundeswehr arms deliveries to Ukraine 'reached a limit'

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has said that she sees hardly any possibilities left to supply Ukraine with weapons and equipment directly from the German military stockpiles. Talking to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, Lambrecht said that in order to maintain Germany's defense capability, future deliveries to Ukraine would increasingly have to be made directly via the arms industry. "To this end, we are continuously coordinating with Ukraine," she said, in remarks published Saturday. "In the case of deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks, however, I have to be honest, we have now reached a limit," Lambrecht said.



