Hot take in the Bezos-owned WaPo about need to prevent rich people from controlling media cracks up Elon Musk

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post has published an op-ed written by Ellen Pao, the former CEO of Reddit. For starters, make sure you’re not drinking anything before proceeding. Ready? Ok, here goes: LOL. Really? Twitter’s largest stockholder and newest board member Elon Musk got a laugh out of all this: Here’s the entire paragraph from the story: Musk’s appointment to Twitter’s board shows that we need regulation of social-media platforms to prevent rich people from controlling our channels of communication. For starters, we need consistent definitions of harassment and of content that violates personal privacy. Most companies, I suspect, would...



Read More...