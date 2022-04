Joe Biden Has Only Given One Interview with Establishment Media in 2022

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden has only given a single interview with the establishment media in 2022, according to the Republican National Committee’s research team on Friday. In 97 days, Biden’s only interview with a reporter was the traditional, highly coordinated Super Bowl special on February 13 with NBC News’s Lester Holt.



