John Boehner had told Biden's sister that she should advise him to sit out the 2020 presidential race, called politics a 'blood sport,' book says

April 9, 2022
In Washington, DC, it was no secret that Joe Biden yearned for the presidency, despite his 1988 and 2008 campaigns which both failed to gain significant traction. However, in August 2008, then-Senator Barack Obama of Illinois tapped Biden — then a longtime Delaware senator — to become his vice presidential running mate, catapulting him to the highest echelons of government after the ticket's successful campaign.


