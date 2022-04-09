NO MORE GAS APPLIANCES IN NEW YORK?

April 9, 2022

According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change. The New York State Senate and Assembly are currently debating a bill in committee that would amend the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that was signed in 2019 to also include Natural Gas and Propane hookups in homes and other buildings. Senate Bill S8198 and Senate Bill S6843B otherwise known as the Gas Transition & Affordable Energy Act and...



