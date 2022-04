NYC Health Official Calls White Women ‘Birthing People,’ Black and Hispanic Women ‘Mothers’ — Then It Gets Crazy

April 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The latest health official to show that she knows or cares nothing about health but only about keeping up with the Left’s various enforced delusions is Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer and deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness for the New York City Department of Health. Morse has …



Read More...