Pelosi said 'you couldn't pay me a billion dollars' to run for speaker again, according to an upcoming book

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nancy Pelosi privately vented about having to "grovel" for another term as House speaker after the 2018 midterms and said "at this point in my life, I don't need this," according to a forthcoming book. New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns pull back the curtain on Pelosi's internal frustrations in their forthcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," due for release on May 3. Punchbowl News reported on some excerpts of the book's reporting on Friday morning. Pelosi showed "her frustration with unusual vehemence" on the day of her election...



