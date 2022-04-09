Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24 years old. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. "He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Miranda said in an emailed statement. She didn't say why Haskins was on the highway near Fort Lauderdale at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours, and Miranda said it's "an...



