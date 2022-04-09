Putin shakes up leadership in Ukraine war as defense officials warn of eastward focus (Gen. Alexander Dvornikov)

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian President Vladimir Putin instated a new commander to lead operations in Ukraine as officials warn Moscow is looking to shift its focus in eastern Ukraine after more than six weeks of war. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s southern military district (SMD), will now lead the invasion, first reported the BBC late Friday. Dvornikov not only has known experience in Russia’s campaign in Syria, but also led military exercises in southern Russia last year, right along Ukraine’s border with the Donbas region. A western official told the outlet that the change in command will improve Russia’s flagging invasion after...



Read More...